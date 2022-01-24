Enugu APC chairman mourns slain members, declares one-week mourning

The Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ugochukwu Agballah over the weekend declared a one-week mourning period for two members of the party, who were recently murdered by gunmen.

Agballah expressed shock over the invasion of Enugu South Local Government Area office of the party by gunmen and killing of the two party faithful, Kelvin Nnaemeka Ezeoha (former Enugu South LGA APC Chairman) and Chidera Ogaba, and abduction of the LG candidate of the party in the forthcoming council poll, Hon. Mike Ogbonna (alias “Okwadike”), who was released two days later.

He expressed gratitude to God for the release of Mike Ogbonna by his abductors without harm. Agballah described the attack on the party members during meeting of Ward III Obeagu Awkunanaw, on Tuesday January 19, 2022, around 6pm, as dastardly and horrendous.

He said, “We are committed to the liberation of Enugu State, and we will not be intimidated by this dastardly act.” The state party chairman, who spoke after visiting the families of the affected victims, said the party was greatly pained by the loss of lives.

He noted that APC is only an opposition party in the state trying to build alternative choice for the people of Enugu State and is also the only party in the country that will fulfill the presidential aspirations of Ndi-Igbo

The chairman of APC Enugu State called on the State Police Command and sister security agencies to do all in their powers to bring the perpetrators to justice.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased members, Agballah, who was accompanied by other party chieftains and members of the state executive committee, said the death of the party faithful will not be in vain.

