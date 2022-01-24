Metro & Crime

Enugu APC chairman mourns slain members, declares one-week mourning

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU Comments Off on Enugu APC chairman mourns slain members, declares one-week mourning

The Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ugochukwu Agballah over the weekend declared a one-week mourning period for two members of the party, who were recently murdered by gunmen.

 

Agballah expressed shock over the invasion of Enugu South Local Government Area office of the party by gunmen and killing of the two party faithful, Kelvin Nnaemeka Ezeoha (former Enugu South LGA APC Chairman) and Chidera Ogaba, and abduction of the LG candidate of the party in the forthcoming council poll, Hon. Mike Ogbonna (alias “Okwadike”), who was released two days later.

 

He expressed gratitude to God for the release of Mike Ogbonna by his abductors without harm. Agballah described the attack on the party members during meeting of Ward III Obeagu Awkunanaw, on Tuesday January  19, 2022, around 6pm, as dastardly and horrendous.

 

He said, “We are committed to the liberation of Enugu State, and we will not be intimidated by this dastardly act.” The state party chairman, who spoke after visiting the families of the affected victims, said the party was greatly pained by the loss of lives.

 

He noted that APC is only an opposition party in the state trying to build alternative choice for the people of Enugu State and is also the only party in the country that will fulfill the presidential aspirations of Ndi-Igbo

 

The chairman of APC Enugu State called on the State Police Command and sister security agencies to do all in their powers to bring the perpetrators to justice.

 

 

While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased members, Agballah, who was accompanied by other party chieftains and members of the state executive committee, said the death of the party faithful will not be in vain.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bida-Minna road: Aggrieved APC members give FG, Niger Gov 5-day ultimatum to close road

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Few days after bowing to pressure from the Federal Government to rescind its decision on the closure of state-owned roads, the Niger State government has been given a five-day ultimatum by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to close them once again in order to fast track the roads’ construction.   The aggrieved members […]
Metro & Crime

NRHJN mourns as NBA Abuja chair, Shekarau , dies

Posted on Author Agbenu Abah

Members of the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN), has mourned the sudden death of one of its Board of Trustee member, Dr. Hauwa Shekarau. According to a statement from NRHJN signed its President, Yinka Shokunbi and the National Secretary of the Network, Sekinah Lawal, Dr. Shekarau who was the chairman of Nigerian […]
Metro & Crime

Ataga’s murder: I never met defendant, victim prior to incident – Apartment owner

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Nkechi Mogbo, owner of the apartment where Michael Usifo Ataga, Super TV Chief Executive Officer, was allegedly murdered, yesterday told a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, that she never met the defendant or the victim before the incident.   Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, is […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica