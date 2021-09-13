Enugu APC crisis: Ex-gov, Ex-Speaker, 39 others expelled

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday announced the expulsion of a former Military Governor of Gombe State, Chief Joe Orji; former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odoh, and 39 other members, over their alleged violation of the provision of the party’s constitution.

Also expelled are a former Deputy Governorship candidate of the party in the state, Prince Chikwado Chukwunta; Gen. J.O.J Okoloagu, a former House of Representatives member, Chukwuemeka Ujam and many others.

Chairman of the state’s Caretaker Committee of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who announced this when he addressed journalists in Enugu, said the members self-expelled themselves from the party by filing a suit in court without first exhausting the internal mechanisms as provided in the APC Constitution.

He said Article 21 (D), Section V of the APC Constitution provides that, “any member who files an action in court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting the avenues for the redress provided for in this Constitution shall automatically stand expelled from the party on filing such action.”

