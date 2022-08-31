News

Enugu APC Crisis: Stakeholders ask for removal of chairman

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Enugu State yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the party (Buhari House) in Abuja, asking for the removal of the state party chairman, Chief Ugo Agballah The stakeholders numbering over 10 were led by the former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani. Other members were: Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; immediate past governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, and Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, declared that the move was the only means to rescue the ailing Enugu APC. Addressing journalists after a meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the delegation accused Agballah of ‘appropriating the state party as a personal possession.’ A chieftain of Enugu APC, Chief Nweke Gbazuagu, added that the agitation for his removal became imminent after the party chairman following his suspension at the state level. He said: “Agballah came in through a manipulated process amid protest. But somehow he was given a certificate of return. As we speak, he has been suspended by his ward chairman.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ECOWAS wants VAT increased on perfumes, wine, hotels in Nigeria

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) is canvassing for an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on luxury items like Perfume, wine and other alcoholic beverages, insisting that Nigeria remains the least VAT paying country in West Africa. Director Domestic Tax, ECOWAS, Tiemtore Salifou, who made the appeal on the sideline of […]
News

Youth Minister preaches unity in Oyo APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Minister of Youths and Sports Dev e l o p m e n t , Mr. Sunday Dare, at the weekend charged stakeholders in the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to shelve any perceived differences and work together for the party’s success.   The Minister, who made the charge in a […]
News

Religion, tribal sentiment antithetical to good governance- Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Prince Adewole Adebayo, a lawyer cum businessman, is the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In this interview, he called for proper scrutiny of all candidates in the 2023 race and the need to be less fixated on religion and tribe in leadership. Has your faith, in the midst of the discussion going […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica