Enugu APC Crisis: Stakeholders ask for removal of chairman

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Enugu State yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the party (Buhari House) in Abuja, asking for the removal of the state party chairman, Chief Ugo Agballah The stakeholders numbering over 10 were led by the former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani. Other members were: Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; immediate past governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, and Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, declared that the move was the only means to rescue the ailing Enugu APC. Addressing journalists after a meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the delegation accused Agballah of ‘appropriating the state party as a personal possession.’ A chieftain of Enugu APC, Chief Nweke Gbazuagu, added that the agitation for his removal became imminent after the party chairman following his suspension at the state level. He said: “Agballah came in through a manipulated process amid protest. But somehow he was given a certificate of return. As we speak, he has been suspended by his ward chairman.”
