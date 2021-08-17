News

Enugu APC crisis: Youth, women leaders dismiss purported sack of state chair

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Youth leaders in the 17 local government area chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, and Women Leaders at the weekend condemned the recent attempt to sack the state’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye through the back door by some alleged aggrieved members.

 

This was as they described such action as a ‘political joke taken too far.’ The party leaders, who passed a vote of confidence on the state chairman, however, frowned at the ongoing crisis that engulfed the party in the state following what they referred to as ‘attempted coup d’état’ against the state leadership of the party under Nwoye.

 

They, therefore, warned against the inherent danger of such an undemocratic act. Rising from a joint meeting of the youth, state and zonal women leaders, convened by office of the Youth Leader, Mr. Okechukwu Ogbueme, the party leaders, regretted that some members, such as the former state Youth Leader, Mr. Joshua Mamah, could allow himself to be used as agent of destabilisation just for a pecuniary interest.

 

The APC chieftains, in the vote of confidence passed in Nwoye, urged him to keep up with his good works for the party in the state and should not be deterred by some enemies within who are hell-bent on pulling him down.

