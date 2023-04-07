Enugu APC expels Chime, Okechukwu, suspends Onyeama, Nnamani, others

The Enugu State All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday expelled former Governor, Sullivan Chime and the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Director- General, Osita Okechukwu for allegedly working against the party during the general election. The party suspended former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama for the same reason.

Former House of Assembly Speaker, Eugene Odo; Flavour Eze, an aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs; ex-Commissioner for Tourism, Joe Mmamel and the APC House of Representatives candidate in 2019 Maduka Arum aka Mama were expelled from the party. Secretary Robert Ngwu announced their expulsion/ suspension at a press conference after the party’s State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting. According to him, the party acted on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee following the expelled/suspended members’ alleged support for other parties during the general election.

Ngwu said: “The party is fully aware of the nefarious activities of the previous administration of the party in the 2015 and 2019 general elections. “With that in mind, the party reviewed the various petitions and reports from the Fact-Finding Committee and the Disciplinary Committee against some individuals.” He added: “The petition bordered on anti-party activities and other offences against the APC.” While the party alleged that Nnamani and Chime openly endorsed and campaigned for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Mbah, Onyeama and Eze campaigned for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and worked for Mbah, using cooking stoves, wrappers, rice and garri to woo voters for them. The report alleged that Okechukwu, Odoh, Mmamel and Arum similarly engaged in different forms of anti-party activities which negatively affected the party’s performance in the state. Ngwu said after investigating the allegations of anti-party activities levelled against them, the party was forced to sanction them.

