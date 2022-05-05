News

Enugu APC expels exchairman, Nwoye, four others

The Enugu State All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled its former Chairman Ben Nwoye and five others for alleged anti-party activities. Nwoye, prior to the expulsion, was serving a suspension slammed on him by the immediate past executive headed by Prince Chikwado Chukwunta. While Nwoye’s earlier suspension was converted to expulsion, those freshly expelled, according to the Secretary, Robert Ngwu, who read the communiqué at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, were ex-Military Governor of Gombe State, Joe Orji, Kingsley Uduji, Chidera Obed, Obodoeze Ocho and Chukwudi Igwe.

The party alleged that Nwoye “conspired with some elements to illegally break into the party’s store and unlawfully took away properties and sensitive documents belonging to the party while under suspension from the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)”. The communiqué added: “All attempts to peacefully recover the properties and documents were unsuccessful. Consequently, our legal team, given the critical requirements of the Electoral Law, has written to the National and Zonal EXCO to help the state chapter recover the party’s property.” Ngwu also said Nwoye engaged in anti-party activities.

On the expulsion of the five other members, the party said that Uduji, Orji and Obed filed suits against the party. He said the resolution to expel the members was reached at an expanded meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC), and the Senatorial District Committee (SDC). The Chairman, Ugochukwu Agballah said Nwoye tended to be more PDP than APC. He claimed the ex-chairman fought with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; ex-Senate President Ken Nnamani; and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu. However, Nwoye described his expulsion as “a ruse”.

He said Agballah was only being jittery having heard that he (Nwoye) had bought the governorship nomination form, which he said he had not. On the expulsion of other members, Nwoye stated that the party constitution does not forbid members from going to court.

 

