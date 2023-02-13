News

Enugu APC guber candidate unveils manifesto

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state, Chief Uche Nnaji (Nwakaibie), at the weekend, unveiled his manifesto titled, ‘Deep Mind’ at the Conference Hall of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA). Chief Nnaji promised to tackle unemployment through industrialization and creation of small and medium enterprises if voted into office. He revealed that the manifesto was the outcome of his visit to 260 wards to ascertain their needs real time. He said: “I have visited 260 wards, over 400 communities, spent countless hours speaking with residents, community leaders, religious leaders and experts to ensure that this manifesto accurately reflects the needs and desires of our people. “This is not just a campaign document, but a blueprint for the future that I believe will move Enugu forward in a positive direction.” He further enumerated ways to revive and position the state for growth in all sectors, noting that his administration’s vision and strategies for a good and prosperous Enugu State would be anchored on massive economic transformation.

 

