Enugu APC mourns as Reps candidate dies in auto crash

An All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate in next year’s election for Nsukka/Igbo Eze South Federal Constituency in Enugu State, Ejikeme Omeje, is dead. Omeje died yesterday morning following injuries he sustained as a result of a ghastly motor accident on Monday night along Erina Hotel- Edem Ani Road in Nsukka, on his way home. He was said to be driving alone along the road when he suddenly lost control and his car reportedly veered into the bush, hitting a tree in the process. He was rushed to the hospital where he died early Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the Enugu State chairman of APC, Barr. Ugochukwu Agballah, has ordered that all national and party’s flags across local government and ward offices in the state should fly at half mast owing to the sad incident.

 

