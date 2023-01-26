News Top Stories

Enugu APC moves to expel Nnamani, others over anti-party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State yesterday set up a five man disciplinary Committee to look into petitions and reports of factfinding committees that investigated allegations of anti-party activities levied against a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and two other members of the party in the state.

The Disciplinary Committee headed by the State Assistant Legal Adviser, Barr. Vincent Chieyina and Secretary, Hon Jekwu Nnaji, is to invite Senator Nnamani and two others, including a former Commissioner in Enugu State, Ozor Joe Mmamel and Mr. Nelson Maduka Arum; to answer charges against them. The State Secretary of the party, Hon. Robert Ngwu, who presented the resolution of the State Executive Committee (SEC) after their meeting, at the party’s zonal office Enugu, said the party would not hesitate to expel or suspendSenatorNnamani, Ozor Mmamel and Arum, if found culpable and depending on the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee. Ngwu said: “The party is fully aware of the nefarious activities of the previous administration of the party in the 2015 and 2019 general elections. “With that in mind, the party reviewed various petitions and reports from the Fact-Finding Committees against Sen. Ken Nnamani, Ozor Joe Mmamel, and Mr Maduka Arum, a. k. a Mama, from their different local government areas.”

 

