Enugu: APC, PDP chairmen emerge IPAC new sec, Pub Sec

TheInter-PartyAdvisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State chapter has electednewmembersof itsexecutivewiththechairmenof Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Augustine Nnamani and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Ben Nwoye emerging secretary and publicity secretary respectively.

The election became necessary following reregistration of over 70 political parties by the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission(INEC).

Addressing journalists after the exercise, the new chairman of the council, Ken Ike of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) said the election was without any form of rancour.

He said: “It was a directive of the national leadership of IPAC to streamline elective positions in the organization after deregistration of 74 political parties by the INEC on the 6th of February, 2020.

