Enugu: APC protests state assembly bye-election result

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State yesterday rejected the outcome of the Isi-Uzo State constituency bye-election held at the weekend. INEC returning officer in the by-election, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu, had declared Ugwueze, candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner with a score of 11, 097 votes while the closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. MacDonald Ejiofor Okwo, scored 2, 293 votes.

 

The conduct of the election followed the death of the former member representing the constituency, Mr. Chijioke Ugwueze.

 

However, members of the APC from Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state staged the peaceful protest at the INEC office in Enugu.

 

One of the leaders of the protesters, Chief Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu, said that the result as declared by the electoral umpire was unacceptable to them. Jideofo-Ogbuagu said the outcome of the exercise was contrary to how the people of the area had casted their ballots.

 

He said that the victory of the APC in the election was ‘stolen,’ adding that INEC ad hoc staff collaborated with those who unleashed terror on the exercise.

