Enugu APC suspends Sen. Ayogu Eze, writes national leadership

The Ozzi Ward 7 in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the governorship candidate of the party in 2019 General elections, Senator Ayogu Eze on the grounds of anti-party. The statement of suspension, which was addressed to the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni was signed by the executives of the Ward. The executive members that signed the letter are: Nwokedi Ugwoke, Chairman, Ejike Odo, Vice Chairman, Jonathan Abugu, Secretary, Ugwuja Titus, Legal Adviser, Mrs. Nnedinso Attah, Women’s Leader, Okwudili Ugwoke, Youth Leader, Peter Abugu, Disabled Leader, Okwudili Ali, Welfare Secretary and others.

The executives, in their letter, which was copied to APC National Secretary, APC Enugu State Secretary and APC Igbo Eze North Local Government Area Secretary, said: “This is to bring to the attention of our great party, the All Progres-sives Congress (APC) that Distinguished Senator Simon Ayogu Eze, who joined our great party on 13th August 2018 few weeks to the 2019 General Election has been vehemently working against the growth of the party in Ozzi Ward 7 in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State and thereby committed an offense punishable under Article 21 of the APC Constitution.

“That Distinguished Senator Simon Ayogu Eze has continued to breach the constitution of the great party under Article 21(2). He has vehemently refused to recognize the elected ward chairman of our great party in the name of Mr. Nwokedi Paul Ugwoke since his entrant into the party on 13th August 2018 after losing his governorship aspiration under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Supreme Court to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on 16th of July 2018.

