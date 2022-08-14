News

Enugu APC to Nwoye: You’re a mole, can’t speak for party

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter, has stated that its former chairman, Ben Nwoye lacks moral and legal authority to speak for the party.

The party, while reacting to a recent press conference by Nwoye where he allegedly made disparaging remarks and allegations against the state chapter of the party led by Barr Ugochukwu Agballah, said that Nwoye was expelled from the party on May 4, 2022 following alleged anti-party activities.

 

Addressing a press conference in Enugu at the weekend, the state publicity secretary, Charles-Solo Ako said that Nwoye also lacks electoral and political value to serve as campaign coordinator to a House of Assembly candidate much more than the APC presidential candidate like Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

 

Ako, who accused the former chairman of being a mole for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, also alleged that he led a failed APC in the state for the seven years he was on the saddle during which period the party never won any election.

 

He alleged specifically that Nwoye lost his polling booth at Amuri, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, garnering only two votes during the 2019 presidential elections.

 

Ako said, “A report has been received on a recent media publication credited to Dr Ben Nwoye – an expelled member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

 

“I need to sound categorically clear that following the antecedents of Nwoye and his known antics of business political mercan tile, he lacks both authority and moral dispensation to talk for APC or speak for APC at any organised platform or forum.

 

“Nwoye was expelled from our party – The All Progressives Congress on May 4, 2022 following his anti-party activities in accordance with the provisions of APC Constitution, Article 21A Subsections ii, v, vi, vii, ix and x.

 

“It is therefore funny, ridiculous and a big joke how Nwoye could still be parading himself as a member of our great party in any part of this country.

 

Ako advised members of the party, her candidates and their supporters; and the general public of goodwill to “disregard Nwoye’s usual semantics and political abracadabra”.

 

