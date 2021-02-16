News

Enugu APC to PDP members, others: We can register you secretly

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The All progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter has enjoined residents of the state, including members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use opportunity of the ongoing re-registration and revalidation of membership exercise to embrace the APC as the party was ready to respect their privacy during the registration.

 

Speaking shortly after revalidating his membership at his Afianwakpaka 00-12 pooling unit in Amuri ward, in Nkanu West Council area of Enugu State, yesterday, APC Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said the party was ready to welcome all including “our brothers and sisters willing to dump the sinking PDP ship for our party.”

 

He went on: “If you don’t want to come during the day time to register, may be because you are ashamed, we  are ready and willing to register you in the night.

 

“For instance, by the Grace of God, today, a federal Commissioner representing South-East, courtesy of APC, we have the Nigerian Ambassador to Poland, in the person of General Chris Ugwu (rtd) and a member representing South-East in the Police Service Commission PSC, Onyemuche Nnamani, three of us are from Nkanu West.

 

“So, with all these appointments, our people of Nkanu West don’t have any reason not to join APC en masse via the ongoing registration exercise.”

