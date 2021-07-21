Enugu APC vows to stop congresses from private residences

The Enugu state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday warned that it would resist any attempt by its leaders and other stakeholders to compile delegate lists in private residences. The party members, who met to discuss modalities ahead of the forthcoming elective congresses of the APC, said such act may land the party in serious crisis and cause it a setback. Speaking during a stakeholders meeting at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said any leader planning to indulge in such act should also be ready to incur the wrath of the party. He also urged those plotting to manipulate the lists at the various levels to retrace their steps as it won’t work.
