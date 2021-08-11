News

Enugu Assembly: Anti-open grazing bill passes first reading

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

Abill seeking to ban open grazing in Enugu State presented before the state House of Assembly has passed first reading.

 

The Southern Governors’ Forum had a few weeks ago, during their meeting at Asaba, Delta State capital, banned open grazing of animals in the entire South and mandated the individual states to back up the decision with legislation.

 

Presenting the bill, which will regulate cattle ranching on the floor of the House, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said the bill was for the security of lives and property in the state.

 

The lawmaker, while citing relevant Sections of the House Order yesterday as the bill passed the first reading, assured the people of the state that the bill would pass through all the procedures of law making, including the public hearing stage.

 

Ezeugwu, representing Udenu Constituency, however, warned the media and the public against politicising the legislation, which was only presented and as such has not been deliberated upon by the lawmakers.

 

According to him, politicising the bill would truncate the peace being enjoyed by the residents of the state, which is not needed at this time.

 

He said: “Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, I am going to move for the first reading of the bill, which is just mere mentioning of the bill.

 

The bill has to do with security. “So, while thanking members of the press, there is no speculation about bills, more especially when it has to do with security.

 

We have not said anything about the bill, you (journalists) don’t know the content of the bill and we don’t know what will be the end-product of the bill.”

