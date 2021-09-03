News

Enugu Assembly passes Anti-open Grazing Bill

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Enugu State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulation of Cattle Ranching Bill. This came after the September 1 deadline given by the Southern Governors’ Forum to stop open grazing in the South. The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the Report of Public Hearing presented by the Chairman of the joint committee, Mrs Amaka Ugwueze, and others. The bill, which was sponsored by the leader of the House, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, was passed to forestall farmers/herders’ clashes as well as killing and raping of women. The Speaker Edward Ubosi clarified that the bill is not targeted at anybody or group but to promote peaceful co-existence in the state.

