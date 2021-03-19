News

Enugu Assembly steps down ex-governors’ pension bill

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Even the announcement by the Enugu State House of Assembly that it has stepped down the proposed New Pension Bill for former governors and their deputies and their spouses, could not assuage Enugu youths and activists who carried out peaceful demonstration in the Assembly complex to demand that the bill be repealed.

The Bill which generated a lot of controversies was stepped down following a motion by the Leader of the House, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezugwu who was alleged to have sponsored the Bill. In his motion to step down the Bill, Ezugwu said the bill though not out of place, needed to be stepped down following outcry of the masses which they most listen to as their representatives in the House and emphasised on the need to consult widely. The motion was seconded by Onyinye Ugwu, the Deputy leader of the House.

In his speech, the Speaker said there were a lot of provisions in the bill that were not constitutional. But youths, who marched to the Assembly told the Speaker that it was not enough to step down the bill but to repeal it. They said: “If Lagos, Zamfara state and even our sister South East state, Imo can repeal their own Gubernatorial Pension Laws, why not Enugu state?” But the Speaker who addressed the protesters said “we stepped down the bill for wider consultations. You shall be informed when a date is fixed for a public hearing on the Bill.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

22 Senate committees fail to submit budget reports

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Twenty-two out of 69 standing committees of the Senate have failed to complete and submit the 2021 budget reports of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under their supervision to the Appropriation Committee. The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, made this disclosure yesterday, while addressing the Senate in plenary, after the apex legislative […]
News

Tourism must benefit everybody globally –UNWTO

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As tourism operators and countries of the world mark World Tourism Day (WTD) tomorrow, the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organsiation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, has charged countries to pay greater attention to tourism and deploy it in the development of the rural communities as it has over the years transformed many rural […]
News

Five new deaths as Nigeria records 1,074 fresh COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria opened 2021 on a high COVID-19 count, as for the third consecutive day, more than 1,000 new positive samples were recorded on Friday. The new cases, which were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), were recorded in 14 states and the federal capital territory in the country’s COVID-19 update for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica