Enugu Assembly steps down ex-governors’ pension bill

Even the announcement by the Enugu State House of Assembly that it has stepped down the proposed New Pension Bill for former governors and their deputies and their spouses, could not assuage Enugu youths and activists who carried out peaceful demonstration in the Assembly complex to demand that the bill be repealed.

The Bill which generated a lot of controversies was stepped down following a motion by the Leader of the House, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezugwu who was alleged to have sponsored the Bill. In his motion to step down the Bill, Ezugwu said the bill though not out of place, needed to be stepped down following outcry of the masses which they most listen to as their representatives in the House and emphasised on the need to consult widely.

The motion was seconded by Onyinye Ugwu, the Deputy leader of the House. In his speech, the Speaker said there were a lot of provisions in the bill that were not constitutional. But youths, who marched to the Assembly told the Speaker that it was not enough to step down the bill but to repeal it. They said: “If Lagos, Zamfara state and even our sister South East state, Imo can repeal their own Gubernatorial Pension Laws, why not Enugu state?” But the Speaker who addressed the protesters said “we stepped down the bill for wider consultations. You shall be informed when a date is fixed for a public hearing on the Bill.”

