Enugu Assembly to partner agencies to improve education standard

The Enugu State House of Assembly has said that it would collaborate with relevant agencies to improve education in the state. The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Hon. James Akadu stated this in an interview with journalists yesterday in Enugu, in which the lawmaker described education as very important for the growth and development of any nation. Akadu, who said that his committee would ensure that the state government’s investments on education were channeled in the right direction, however, noted that his committee had been given the impetus to commence work. The lawmaker, therefore, added that it had commenced its oversight functions without fear or favour, saying the duties and responsibilities of his committee are very germane to the future of the children in the state.

