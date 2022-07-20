News

Enugu Assembly to partner agencies to improve education standard

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Enugu State House of Assembly has said that it would collaborate with relevant agencies to improve education in the state. The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Hon. James Akadu stated this in an interview with journalists yesterday in Enugu, in which the lawmaker described education as very important for the growth and development of any nation. Akadu, who said that his committee would ensure that the state government’s investments on education were channeled in the right direction, however, noted that his committee had been given the impetus to commence work. The lawmaker, therefore, added that it had commenced its oversight functions without fear or favour, saying the duties and responsibilities of his committee are very germane to the future of the children in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fixing infrastructure my priority, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the priority of his administration was to fix the nation’s infrastructure just as he urged entrepreneurs to channel ideas and resources into areas of the economy that stimulate growth, with longterm effect on job creation and poverty reduction. This is coming just as the president stated that efforts are […]
News Top Stories

DSS releases 8 of Igboho’s aides

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released eight out of the 12 associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, detained by the agency since July 1.   Counsel to the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who announced their release at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said out of the eight detainees that the DSS […]
News

With more Duchess Hospitals on board, Nigeria set to reverse medical tourism – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of most Nigerian elites seeking health care abroad, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said Nigerians can now get access to affordable world class treatment in whatever is ailing them. Mohammed who made this known after he and over 30 journalists toured facilities of Duchess International Hospital in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica