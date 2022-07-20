Enugu Assembly to partner agencies to improve education standard

The Enugu State House of Assembly has said that it would collaborate with relevant agencies to improve education in the state. The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Hon. James Akadu stated this in an interview with journalists yesterday in Enugu, in which the lawmaker described education as very important for the growth and development of any nation. Akadu, who said that his committee would ensure that the state government’s investments on education were channeled in the right direction, however, noted that his committee had been given the impetus to commence work. The lawmaker, therefore, added that it had commenced its oversight functions without fear or favour, saying the duties and responsibilities of his committee are very germane to the future of the children in the state.
Related Articles
Fixing infrastructure my priority, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the priority of his administration was to fix the nation’s infrastructure just as he urged entrepreneurs to channel ideas and resources into areas of the economy that stimulate growth, with longterm effect on job creation and poverty reduction. This is coming just as the president stated that efforts are […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
DSS releases 8 of Igboho’s aides
The Department of State Services (DSS) has released eight out of the 12 associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, detained by the agency since July 1. Counsel to the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who announced their release at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said out of the eight detainees that the DSS […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
With more Duchess Hospitals on board, Nigeria set to reverse medical tourism – Lai Mohammed
Against the background of most Nigerian elites seeking health care abroad, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said Nigerians can now get access to affordable world class treatment in whatever is ailing them. Mohammed who made this known after he and over 30 journalists toured facilities of Duchess International Hospital in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)