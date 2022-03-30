News

Enugu Assembly urges govt to reduce financial burden on LGs

The Enugu State House of Assembly has asked the state government to reduce the financial demand imposed on local government areas in the state. Thisfollowedasubmission by the member representing theNkanu-WestConstituency, Mr Iloabuchi Aniagu, yesterday in Enugu during the second reading of the Enugu State Road Fund Bill. Aniagu lamented that agencies of the state government had continued to demand financial contributions from local government areas to finance some projects, which sometimes did not benefit them. The lawmaker, who is also the House Committee Chairman on Local Government, decried the demand since local government areas had stopped collecting some levies, including property and signage rates. Aniagu wondered why the local councils should be mandated to contribute two per cent of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the funding of state roads as against one per cent to be contributed by the state government.

 

