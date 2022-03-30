Enugu Assembly urges govt to reduce financial burden on LGs

The Enugu State House of Assembly has asked the state government to reduce the financial demand imposed on local government areas in the state. Thisfollowedasubmission by the member representing theNkanu-WestConstituency, Mr Iloabuchi Aniagu, yesterday in Enugu during the second reading of the Enugu State Road Fund Bill. Aniagu lamented that agencies of the state government had continued to demand financial contributions from local government areas to finance some projects, which sometimes did not benefit them. The lawmaker, who is also the House Committee Chairman on Local Government, decried the demand since local government areas had stopped collecting some levies, including property and signage rates. Aniagu wondered why the local councils should be mandated to contribute two per cent of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the funding of state roads as against one per cent to be contributed by the state government.
$20bn crude unaccounted for in seven years –Reps
DPR boss: How cartel steals Nigeria’s oil Panel: Chinese firm illegally got N5bn waiver The House of Representatives has said $20 billion worth of crude oil could not be accounted for between 2005 and 2012. Chairman of the House ad hoc committee on crude oil theft, Hon. Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo), who disclosed this yesterday […]
Insecurity: 1,165 killed, 113 abducted in Northwest in 8 months –Report
Startling revelations emerged last night when a report showed that about 1,165 people were killed in violent attacks in the Northwestern region of Nigeria between January and August this year, according to a report. The report, which was issued by a non-governmental organisation (NGO); Nigeria Mourns and obtained by an online news report, Premium Times […]
ISSUP calls for more synergy in drug control
The International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP) Nigeria has called for more synergy in the nation’s drug control efforts. This call was made by the President of ISSUP Nigeria, Dr. Martin Agwogie at the maiden session of ISSUP Nigeria bimonthly webinar which held recently. According to Dr. Agwogie: “There […]
