Enugu Catholic varsity gets teaching hospital, holds 10th convocation

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has donated its biggest specialist hospital, ‘Ntasi obi Ndi no N’afufu’ to Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI) Enugu to serve as the Teaching Hospital for its College of medicine. The Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Dr. Callistus Onaga announced this while addressing the 10th convocation of the University, last weekend.

Most Rev Dr Onaga, who is also the Proprietor and Promoter of the University, said the Diocese will invest a lot of money in the establishment to make it a very good teaching hospital and called on all Catholics to assist in developing the teaching hospital and make it befitting for the training of medical students, as well as a centre for excellence in research and treatment of the sick.

He said: “I am deeply grateful to the National Universities Commission for being the human instrument for the approval of this College. “We see in this University, God’s incredible benevolence and deep love. In the salvation history of mankind, God has always used seemingly insignificant human beings to achieve incredible things and change the course of history; this is what we see in our university.”

