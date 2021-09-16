News

Enugu chamber bemoans non-functional airports in South-East

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) yesterday expressed displeasure over the abandoned International Wing of the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu. The chamber called on the federal government to help businessmen and industrialists in the region by making the international airport functional.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had in July said that everything was set for international flight operations to resume at the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu, sayingitwasawaiting the federal government’s approval to reopen the airport. But ECCIMA said businesses in the region were suffering because of lack of a functional international airport, stressing that the more than 50 per cent of imports through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, usually end up in Onitsha, Nnewi and other parts of South East.

Our Reporters

