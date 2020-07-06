Law

Enugu Chief Judge frees 24 inmates, grants 53 others bail

nugu State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Priscilla Emehelu, has set 24 inmates free from two different custodial centres within the state.

 

 

Emehelu, who was assisted by other judges in the state, also granted bail to 53 other inmates from Nsukka and Enugu Custodial Centres.

 

At the Nsukka Custodial Centre, on Friday, the Chief Judge commended the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, for being proactive in checkmating the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the custodial centres.

 

She said that the jail delivery exercise was in line with the provisions of Section 1(1) a-b of the Criminal Justice (Release from custody) Special Provisions Act, laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

 

 

“It is also in line with fundamental rights enshrined under Sections 34(1) and 35 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantees the dignity of the human person and presumption of innocence of a person undergoing trial,’’ she said.

 

 

She noted that the challenge of congestion in various custodial centres had become worrisome to the judiciary.

 

 

This, she said had indeed occupied the front burner more than ever before as nations all over the world were grappling with the monster called COVID-19, hence, the jail delivery exercise.

 

 

Emehelu, however, admonished the ex-inmates to be of good behaviour and be law abiding citizens as they returned to the society.

 

 

Earlier, Controller of Correctional Services in the state, Mr. Joseph Emelue, thanked the CJ and her brother judges for the visit to custodial centres even in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

Emelue said that the exercise was statutory and an important variable in custodial services management because it had created a ray of hope for inmates whose cases were reviewed by the Chief Judge.

 

 

“We have ensured strict COVID-19 Protocol observation in the custodian centres and we thank God that the correctional service in Enugu State has not recorded any case of COVID-19,’’ he said.

 

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the CJ had on Wednesday, reviewed 200 cases at the Enugu custodial centre.

 

 

NAN reports that while the CJ freed 22 inmates, she, however, granted 46 other inmates bail in liberal terms.

 

 

In Nsukka custodial centre, where over 50 cases were heard, with two inmates set freed, seven inmates were granted bail in liberal terms.

 

 

A total of 77 inmates were either outrightly discharged or granted bail at the two correctional centres in the state.

 

 

