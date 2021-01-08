Enugu CJ lauds Ugwuanyi’s infrastructure interventions in judiciary

Enugu State Chief Judge, Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, has paid glowing tribute to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s commitment to critical infrastructure for the state judiciary to efficiently discharge its responsibilities in the state.

Justice Emehelu, who spoke yesterday during swearing in of six new Judges by the governor, stated that prior to the inception of Ugwuanyi’s administration “it has not been possible for the Judiciary of Enugu State to get even one slot for appointment.” Describing the swearing in of the new judges as historic, the Chief Judge stressed that it was remarkable to note that the state’s judiciary under the present administration from 2016 to date had produced fifteen judges.

Emehelu said: “The committee from the National Judicial Council (NJC) came and inspected what we had on the ground and having been satisfied, gave us the green light which has culminated in the exercise we are performing today.

I want to say a big thank you to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for making it possible.” Responding, Ugwuanyi said that the steps followed his approval to the recommendations by the National Judicial Council (NJC) in compliance with Section 271 sub-section 2 and Section 281 sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution.

