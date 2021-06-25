News

Enugu cleric counsels agitators against secession

An Enugu-based cleric, Rev. Obinna Maduakonam, has called on separatist agitators and freedom fighters from the South East, South- West and Middle-Belt in the country to rescind their agitations and follow the path of peaceful dialogue in the resolution of their grievances and demands. Maduakonam, the founder of Christ Kingdom Messengers Mission Outreach (INC), Enugu also called on Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike to embark on a 21-day special prayer and fasting to avert what he called looming danger ahead.

The cleric, in a statement in Enugu yesterday, said that his call was predicated on a vision he had about possible war ahead, if the widespread banditry in parts of the Northobjects ern and violent agitations in parts of the Southern Nigeria fester.

The convener of the 21-day prayer and fasting declared that the insecurity facing the country had gone beyond physical solutions and required spiritual warfare to wage against the “forces of darkness” hovering the nation. He said the insecurity and myriad socio-economic challenges facing the country today was as a result of past and present leaders turning their “back against God and choosing evil,” but said that “we cannot sit and watch the devil destroy us and this our God given nation.”

While citing Matthew 18: 18-19 of the Holy Bible, Maduakonam said: “Stand by faith on this word of God, that says, and I tell you this, whatever you bind on earth is bound in heaven, and whatever you lose or free on earth will be freed in heaven.

