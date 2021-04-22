News

Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi for his development strides

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The people of Obukpa in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have commended the untiring zeal and steadfastness of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in transforming the state despite various economic, security and public health challenges confronting the nation. The people said they were delighted that the governor had prudently deployed the lean resources of the state for the transformation of the state, especially in the rural areas. In an address presented to the governor when they paid him a Thank you/solidarity visit at the Government House, Enugu, the people appreciated his exemplary and inspiring leadership qualities, which they said had “continued to endear you to the hearts of the people of this state and beyond.” They told the governor that; “Your inclusive and peopleoriented governance is legendary and shall surely leave your footprints on the sand of time in this state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDDC: IMC Commends Buhari for approving funds of Forensic Audit

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba,

*Says fees for Scholarship Students ready The Interim Management Committee, (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving eight forensic field auditors to audit the commission from 2001 to 2019. The commission, in a statement by its Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said the President approved the funding […]
News

PDP lauds Buhari, INEC over Edo poll

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.   Also, the PDP said the victory of its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, in the Edo governorship election served as a strong and […]
News Top Stories

NBS: Food items, services push inflation to 13.22%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, sustained its upward movement in August, hitting 13.22 per cent from the previous July figure of 12.82 per cent. The new figure released yesterday by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates a 0.40 per cent increase. The latest push in inflation is not unconnected with skyrocketing prices […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica