Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi for his development strides

The people of Obukpa in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have commended the untiring zeal and steadfastness of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in transforming the state despite various economic, security and public health challenges confronting the nation. The people said they were delighted that the governor had prudently deployed the lean resources of the state for the transformation of the state, especially in the rural areas. In an address presented to the governor when they paid him a Thank you/solidarity visit at the Government House, Enugu, the people appreciated his exemplary and inspiring leadership qualities, which they said had “continued to endear you to the hearts of the people of this state and beyond.” They told the governor that; “Your inclusive and peopleoriented governance is legendary and shall surely leave your footprints on the sand of time in this state.”

