Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi

The people of Ibagwa-Ani, in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, led by the member representing Nsukka West State Constituency, in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Emma Ugwuerua, the former Transition Committee Chairman of the Council, Hon. Onyema Idoko, among other leaders, yesterday, converged on the Government House, Enugu, on a Thank-you/ solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

8. 60% of primary school teachers in Borno not qualified – Report

At least 60 per cent of the primary school teachers in Borno State lacked the required teaching qualifications, the report of the state Committee on Local Government Teachers Verification, has revealed.   Presenting it’s reports  to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday, Chairman of the committee, Dr. Shettima Kullima […]
Pensioners flay delisting of 23,089 from payroll

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has warned the Federal Government to apply caution in its decision to delist 23,089 parastatals’ pensioners from its payroll, in order to avoid chaos in the system.   The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) had, in a letter dated 9th July, notified the NUP of its […]
France’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 for first time

  France has had 10,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday, a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time. The latest daily count, surpassing the previous record of 9,843 new infections reported on Thursday, highlights a resurgence of the disease in France. […]

