Enugu community passes no confidence vote in monarch

A section of indigenes of Nguru community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have passed a vote of no confidence in their traditional ruler, Igwe Linus Obayi. The people made their feelings known on Monday during a protest in the community over the alleged high handedness of the community head, especially his non-recognition of the town union.

The protesters, who carried about 500 placards with various inscriptions such as “Igwe Linus Obayi must go,” “We want Nguru Town Union or nothing; “Governor Ugwuanyi, we know you for your uprightness come to our rescue.” Other inscriptions are “Obayi, why are you against the development of Nguru community and Obayi stop selling our community land.”

The leader of the protesters, Prof. Tony Onyishi, of the Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), said the objective was to express the community’s dissatisfaction over Obayi’s refusal to allow town union executives to function in the past four years. According to Onyishi, the absence of town union in the community had stalled development and denied the community representations in the local and state governments

