Enugu community protests EEDC’s black-out

…seeks Buhari, Ugwuanyi’s intervention

The people of Ugwuaji community in Enugu South local government area of Enugu State, a satellite town at the edge of Enugu metropolis, took to the streets at the weekend to protest disconnection of the community from the national grid by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

The protesting community complained that electricity supply to the community was disconnected due to their refusal to pay “crazy and humongous electricity bills” given to them by EEDC in what had become a recurring decimal. The community also gave the EEDC a sevenday ultimatum to retract allegation that the community was responsible for pulling down an electric pole in the area, describing the allegation as unfounded, malicious and wicked just as it threatened to sue EEDC for damages for the untold hardship and economic loss occasioned by four-month old blackout.

Addressing journalists during the peaceful protest, Chairman of Ugwuaji Electricity Committee, Comrade Chinedu Nwobodo, President-General of the Town Union, Engr. Nkwuo Friday Reuben and other stakeholders called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to direct the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to compel EEDC to restore power supply to the community.

They said: “We didn’t pull down any electric pole. In the light of this, the defamatory letter and allegation by EEDC should be retracted, failure of which the community will be left with no option than seek necessary action, including legal redress. “We had no hand in pulling down the pole. If we want to cause trouble then we would have gone to the biggest substation in Africa, which is located in our community. We are saying #End EEDC, they are exploiting us,”

