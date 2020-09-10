News

Enugu community seeks govt’s intervention in land dispute

Worried by the endless bloodletting and disruption of development in the area, the people of Oduma Community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday called for government intervention to end intractable crisis between two villages in the area. The two villages– Amagu and Ameke, have been embroiled in bitter feud which had lasted over a century with attendant loss of lives and property. However, Oduma people had said that rather than contentious piece of land at the border of the two villages to continuously lead to loss of lives, the state government should takeover the land as a way of ensuring a peaceful coexistence between the two villages.

This is the position of a coalition of indigenes of the area known as Oduma Peace Ambassadors inaugurated to reconcile the warring villages. Leader of the group, Chief Akpa Edeh, described the crisis as both endemic and frightening due to the dimension it had assumed in recent time. Edeh said: “This crisis has been there before we were born but we want it stopped now.

We thank the state government for its intervention which halted the escalation of the crisis following the uprising of January 27, 2020 when one life was lost in the area. “We had expected that a judicial panel of inquiry would have been set up to look into this matter holistically with a view to recommending a lasting solution.” Also, Mr. Joe Onyeabor from Ameke village said that the frosty relationship between the two villages had become a problem in Oduma. Onyeabor said that their mission of the group was to restore peace in the area. President-General, Ameke Autonomous Community, Mr. Martins Anayochukwu, said that the community would remain law abiding, expecting the intervention of the state government in ensuring lasting peace.

