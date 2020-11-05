News

Enugu community tackles monarch over insecurity

Enugu community, Atakwu Akegbe-Ugwu, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday raised the alarm over possible breakdown of law and order in the community. The community accused their traditional ruler, Igwe Gregory Ugwu of stoking the ember of disunity. But when contacted on telephone, Ugwu denied the accusations, describing it as baseless. “My brother, it is not true. I didn’t do such thing.

They had reported it to the governor and I have been invited to clear myself,” he said. Members of the Town Union had alleged that their lives were being threatened by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by the traditional ruler. President-General of the Town Union, Chief Ikechukwu Eneh, alongside Town Union Executives, told journalists in Enugu that they were no longer sleeping in their houses since Sunday after criminal elements invaded the community.

They claimed that their traditional ruler alleg- edly brought the thugs to destabilize an emergency meeting of the community to resolve how the community resources should be used for the benefit of all. Eneh, who appealed for the government intervention to save their lives and property, alleged that sponsored hoodlums had threatened to kill and burn down their houses should any of them set their foot on Atakwu Akegbe soil again.

Eneh said: “Trouble started when the Commissioner for Rural Development, Chief Emeka Mama, directed the Community to hold a meeting to address how the community would be assisting in running and maintaining the Igwe’s Palace financially.

“We fixed the meeting on Sunday, November 1, 2020, and the ministry sent two delegates to the meeting. Unfortunately, after prayers and the traditional breaking of kolanut, hoodlums who were already detailed on what to do by the monarch, immediately started shouting, beating members of the Town Union Executive with machetes. “We are appealing to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to intervene now before it is too late.

