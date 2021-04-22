Metro & Crime

Enugu: Confusion as crisis erupts at Hausa/Fulani market, vehicles, shops torched

Crisis Thursday erupted at the New Artisan Market Enugu, which was shut by the state government for more than four years now.
Many vehicles and shops were burnt or demolished and as sounds of gun fire rented the air.
It was not clear as at press time what triggered the violent crisis.
Some eyewitness reports alleged that there was an attempt by government officials to demolish the market, which was fiercely resisted by the Hausa/Fulani traders.
Dangerous weapons were freely used including guns.
The government officials and a couple of policemen who accompanied them to the market were reportedly chased away.
The government bulldozer was said to have been abandoned by the fleeing officials.
The gun wielding traders blocked the NNPC end of the Enugu/Port-Hacourt Expressway stopping vehicular movement just as they set up bonfires along the auto way.
The Nigerian Army reportedly came shooting sporadically into the air to quell the agitation but no one was hurt.
Meanwhile the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) has distanced itself from the fracas at the market, saying its personnel were not involved in any demolition at the market.
A statement signed by Dr. Josef Onoh, the Executive Chairman of ECTDA, said it was not aware of any enforcement at the market.

