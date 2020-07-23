News

Enugu: Correctional Service seeks ALGON’s collaboration in Establishment Act

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Enugu State Command and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) yesterday agreed to work together towards implementation of Correctional Service Act, 2019. Deputy Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mrs. Clementina Chukwu, dropped the hint when she paid an advocacy visit to the state’s Chairman of ALGON, Mr. Solomon Onah. Chukwu, while explaining the new Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, said that ALGON and the local governments were critical stakeholders in the full implementation of the Act.

She said: “ALGON and the individual local governments in the state remained a critical stakeholder in moving the implementation of the new Act as it concerns the non-custodial aspect of the Act. “We want to build a strong synergy and partnership that would further help non-custodial aspect of NCoS Act and reduce the population in our custodial centres in the state.’’

In a remark, Onah, who is also the Executive Chairman of Udenu Local Government Area, promised to galvanise ALGON members and the council areas in the state to ensure the implementation of the new Act, stressing the need for the Deputy Controller to repeat the visit in other to brief other chairmen during the next ALGON meeting.

Our Reporters

