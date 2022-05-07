Enugu court stops PDP from tampering with delegate list

An Enugu State High Court on Friday granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other named defendants from recognising or giving effect to any other three-man ad hoc delegate list other than the list that emerged from the congress held in all the wards in Enugu State on April 30, 2022.

The court equally restrained the PDP and other named defendants from allowing any other threeman ad hoc delegates to participate in the PDP’s primary election for the selection of governorship, members of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives), State House of Assembly and election of national delegate candidates in all the constituencies in the state other than the persons whose names are in the list that emerged from April 30 ad hoc delegate ward congresses, supervised and duly authenticated by the five-man electoral panel set up by the National Working Committee of the party and already submitted and received by the party at its National Secretariat in Abuja, pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice. The orders will subsist until the hearing of the Motion on Notice filed on yesterday in respect of the same issue.

