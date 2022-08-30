Enugu CP confirms mysterious death of 6 wedding guests, 8 hospitalised

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate circumstances surrounding the death of six persons at Akutara village in Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state. It was gathered that the victims had returned from a wedding ceremony at Obollo- Afor in Udenu Local Government Area when they started dying.

While the groom was said to be among the deceased, bride is reportedly amon g eight persons hospitalised under the same strange circumstances. However, the directive by the Commissioner of Police was contained in a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Sunday in Enugu. Ndukwe said that the directives were given following the receipt of a report alleging the sudden and unnatural deaths and hospitalisation at Akutara village in Adani community on Aug. 27 at about 9:30a.m.

The police spokesman said that the commissioner had already commiserated with the families and friends of the deceased. The PPRO noted that the state’s police boss called on the residents of the community to maintain peace and support the police with necessary information in the investigation.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the confirmed deceased persons, Obinna Dike, 31, attended his own traditional marriage ceremony at Obollor-Eke in Udenu Council Area on Aug. 26 with his relatives and other victims of the incident.

“They, thereafter, went back home and continued with the celebration.

“However, the following morning, none of them came out of the room where they slept. “This caused the door to be forced open, with all of them in the room found to be unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths,” the police spokesman said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...