Enugu CP denies banging phone on Ugwuanyi

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Ahmed Ammani, has debunked a news report that he banged phone on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Ammani described the online report allegedly published by one, Dave Okanya, as false. The report published last Sunday had indicated that the military purportedly invaded a guest house at Isiuzo Local Government Area of the state where they arrested gunmen imported into the state to cause mayhem during the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The report noted that the military handed over the arrested gunmen to the police command and that when Governor Ugwuanyi called the commissioner of police to beg for the release of the “boys”, the CP “banged the phone on him”. But the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Enugu Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, has since debunked the report of phone banging. In a statement issued yesterday, Ndukwe urged Anambra people to ignore the report, saying it is nothing but complete falsehood. The statement reads: “The police commissioner is urging the good people of the State and members of the public to completely disregard the fictitious claim, as there is no iota of truth in it.”

