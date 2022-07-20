Enugu CP lauds POWA over cohesion, support to police

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Abubabar Lawal, has commended the cohesion and unity exhibited by new executive members of the state chapter of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA). Lawal gave the commendation yesterday in Enugu while receiving the Chairperson of the association and wife of the Commissioner of Police, Mrs Bilkisu Lawal, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office. He also appreciated members of the association for the support they had been giving to their husbands. Responding, the POWA chairperson, represented by the Deputy Chairperson and wife of the Deputy Commissioner incharge of Administration, Dr Chioma Chinedu-Oko, commended the police commissioner for maintaining public security. She lauded the entire personnel of the command for their tireless efforts at making peace in the state in spite of the prevailing security challenges in the country.
