Enugu CP orders investigation into death of 5 family members

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Mr. Ahmed Ammani, has ordered a thorough investigation into the mysterious and sudden death of five members of same family at Obollo-Afor community, Udenu Local Government Area of the state. The Commissioner, who confirmed the “sudden and unnatural death” of the five family members, described the incident as unfortune and ordered the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to handle the case. In a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Daniel Ndukwe at the weekend, the command ordered investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victims. Ndukwe stated, among other things: “The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (the State CIID) of the Command to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sudden and unnatural death of one Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, her two children: Udochukwu Odoh ‘f’ aged 7 and Chukwuemeka Odoh ‘m’ aged 4, as well as her two sisters: Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme, in their apartment at Amutenyi in Obollo-Afor community of Udenu Local Government Area, which was reported at about 9.25am of today, 08/10/2022.”
Kidnappers allegedly intercept Benue Links bus, abduct passengers
…two others die in another bus accident A five-seater bus belonging to the Benue State government owned company, “Benue Links” was on Wednesday reportedly intercepted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers and taken to unknown destination. This is just as another bus from the transport company with registration number LV595 conveying passengers from Otukpo Local […]
13 held for traffic robbery in Lagos
Police have arrested 13 suspected traffic robbers at different locations in Lagos State. The suspects are Akeredola Taiwo (33), Oriyomi Solomon (28), Olanrewaju Sikiru (25), Hakeem Ridwan (22), Muhammad Aminu (23), Joseph Monday (32), Emmanuel Anthony (24) and Joseph Nweke (32). Others are Onyeka Muagharam (24), Salaudeen Ridwan (32), Kayode Dele (31), Silas Manner (27) […]
Man arraigned for alleged threat to life
A 30-year-old man, Nureni Musa, yesterday appeared before an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, over alleged threat to life of one Pastor Johnson Faronbi and his siblings The defendant is standing trial on a five-count of assault, breach of peace, unlawful damage and threat to life. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Police prosecutor, […]
