Enugu CP orders investigation into death of 5 family members

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU Comment(0)

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Mr. Ahmed Ammani, has ordered a thorough investigation into the mysterious  and sudden death of five members of same family at Obollo-Afor community, Udenu Local Government Area of the state. The Commissioner, who confirmed the “sudden and unnatural death” of the five family members, described the incident as unfortune  and ordered the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to handle the case. In a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Daniel Ndukwe at the weekend, the command ordered investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victims. Ndukwe stated, among other things: “The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (the State CIID) of the Command to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sudden and unnatural death of one Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, her two children: Udochukwu Odoh ‘f’ aged 7 and Chukwuemeka Odoh ‘m’ aged 4, as well as her two sisters: Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme, in their apartment at Amutenyi in Obollo-Afor community of Udenu Local Government Area, which was reported at about 9.25am of today, 08/10/2022.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

