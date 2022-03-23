News

Enugu: CSO advocates end to child marriage

An Enugu-based non-governmental organisation, Women Information Network (WINET), yesterday called for increased budgetary allocations to ensure provision of quality education and health services to young girls as a means of ending early marriages in the state.

 

Executive Director of WINET, Mrs. Miriam Menkiti, who made the call during a media roundtable on ‘budget advocacy to end child marriage in Enugu’ disclosed that the NGO had already visited the chairmen of Aninri and Enugu South Local Government Areas of the state to advocate for increased budget line for interventions to end child marriage.

Menkiti stated that the provision of good healthcare services and keeping the girls in school will prevent them from being married off at an early age by their parents.

She noted further that the advocacy visit to the two council areas was also aimed at training the local government budget teams on making implementable budgets to end girl-child marriage and promote retention in schools.

 

