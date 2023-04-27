Enugu: Decomposing Corpse Of APGA Guber Aspirant Found In Bush

The decomposing body of Mr. Dons Udeh, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), during the last election in Enugu State, has been found in a bush Recall that in less than two months to the election, Enugu State recorded gruesome murder of prominent politicians in controversial circumstances.

There were killings in and around Enugu State by suspected herdsmen, code named unknown gunmen before the 2023 general election, as the state witnessed indiscriminate blood letting, particularly in Uzouwani, Isi Uzo and Uzouwani council areas of the state.

What is obtainable in the state is now kidnapping and assassination, development that critical observers have described as unhealthy and detrimental to the peace, unity and development of the state.

Also recalled that since the murder of Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party Senatorial candidate in Enugu East Senatorial Zone, tongues has been wagging, yet there has not been any end in sight to the killings.

The sudden death of Mr Don Udeh is one incident to many. It was learnt that Ude, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, was reported missing a few days ago.

It was also learnt that his lifeless body was found at the 9th Mile Area of Enugu State. His vehicle was also said to have been recovered, but it is not clear whether he was a victim of kidnapping or assassination.

The police spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe could not be reached as at the time of filling this report, as calls put a across to him failed.