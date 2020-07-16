Enugu discharges 322 COVID-19 patients

No fewer than 322 laboratory- confirmed COVID-19 cases have been treated and discharged in Enugu State since the beginning of the pandemic. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, has said in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, putting the number of laboratory- confirmed COVID-19 related deaths at 16.

The state has 515 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to reports by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as at Tuesday July 14. With 322 persons discharged, the number of COVID- 19 cases on treatment currently stands at 177. The commissioner for health advised residents to live a responsible lifestyle as COVID-19 was real. He said: “Stay home when it is not absolutely necessary to go out. “Wear a facemask/covering whenever you must go out. Keep a safe distance from other people at all times, which is social physical distancing and avoid crowded places. “Practice good respiratory hygiene when coughing or sneezing.

“Clean surfaces around you regularly with a solution of 1 part bleach and 99 parts of water (e.g. 1ml of bleach into 99 ml of water mixed) “Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds under running water as often as possible “And when facilities for hand-washing are unavailable, sanitize your hands as often as possible using an alcohol- based hand sanitizer.”

