Enugu Disco laments incessant attacks on its power installations

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Plc has decried the incessant attacks on its power installations across the South East. This development was expressed by the organisation’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, following the arrest of two suspected vandals in Aniocha, Anambra State last week. The suspects identified as Odom Sunday, a native of Ozara in Agwu Local Government Area, Enugu State and Okwuchukwu Nweze, a native of Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State, were both arrested by Akwaeze Vigilante team for attacking Magbuwa 2 Distribution Substation, property of EEDC, located in Akwaeze Village, Aniocha Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Ezeh confirmed that the suspects along with the recovered vandalized items and a Nissan Hummer bus used by the suspects for the operation have been handed over to the Police Area Command, Uga, for further investigation and possible prosecution. “The increasing rate of attack on our facilities has become a source of worry for us as an organisation. “It is even more worrisome that despite the series of arrests and convictions, these vandals are bent on perpetrating their heinous acts which are affecting our operations and inconveniencing our customers.”

Ezeh further stated that this attack is one out of so many that has taken place within the EEDC network in the past two months. “Almost on a daily basis our substations are attacked and this has caused a retrogression in the quality of service delivery to our customers.”

