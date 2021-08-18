Enugu donates security vehicles to Nigerian Army

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has donated two additional Toyota Hilux patrol vehicles to the 82 Division of the Nigeria Army in Enugu to further aid its security operations in the state. Presenting the vehicles to the Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Christopher Ataki, the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed that the gesture was in keeping faith with the present administration’s cardinal objective of sustaining peace and security in the state.

It will be recalled that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration had on different occasions in the past donated security vehicles to the Nigerian Army. These included 100 units of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) Patrol Vans equipped with communication gadgets, which were procured and distributed proportionally to all the security agencies in the state to aid their operations. Receiving the vehicles yesterday at the Government House, Enugu, the state capital, Brigadier General Ataki said that “today is a special day not only for the Nigerian Army, but also for the people of Enugu State.”

