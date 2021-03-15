Enugu: DPR wields big stick, seals 8 stations for illegal price hike

Following the unauthorised hike in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) by some petroleum dealers in Enugu State for more than four days running, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Enugu Field Office on Monday sealed eight petrol stations in the state.

Officials of the DPR said the action was to serve as a deterrent for other dealers who may want to continue to defy the authorizes by dispensing fuel above the approved government pump price.

The Head, Operations, Mr Afam Azuike, who made this know to journalists, said that the sealing of the defaulting petrol stations followed a public outcry over the weekend that petroleum marketers had arbitrarily increased the pump price of PMS.

He said that the field office on Monday embarked on an aggressive surveillance in Enugu metropolis during which they inspected 29 petrol stations.

“We discovered that the major marketers sold between N162 and N175. They complained about the cost of the product at the depot as well as the freight charges from Lagos to Enugu.

“We are aware that government has not increased the price band of PMS which is on partial deregulation.

“The current price band is cost reflective, taking into cognizance the international cost of crude oil and cost of importation of refined products,” he sai

