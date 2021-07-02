Enugu extends fire safety training workshop to staff, students

The Enugu State Fire Service has announced that it had successfully completed the first phase of the fire safety training workshop for members of staff and students of secondary schools across the state. The State Fire Service also disclosed that it had so far conducted training, and installed fire extinguishers in 18 secondary schools under the first phase of the exercise. Addressing newsmen during the installation and training exercisesatSt. Theresa’sCollege Nsukka, Community Secondary School Lejja, and Girls High School Okpu Orba, the State Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Ohaa, said that thesecond phase would commence soon. He, however, stressed that “theprocesswillcontinueuntil wecoveralltheschoolsinevery nook and cranny of the state.” The state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in furtherance of his administration’s efforts towards ensuring safety of lives and property in the state, had approved the installation of fire extinguishers in primary and secondary schools in the state. The governor also approved training workshops for students and staff of schools in the state, which was flagged off a fortnight ago at the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) and College of Immaculate Conception (CIC) in Enugu.
