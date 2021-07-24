Travel & Tourism

Enugu: Fascinating coal city

Posted on Author Regina Ahaiwe Comment(0)

We got to Enugu at about 3pm from Ebonyi State, after three check points, at each check point we have to alight from the vehicle, raise our hands, leaving our belongings in the bus and walk past the Army check point before continuing with our journey. At a point I was scared that Army officers could shot at us for the good reason from the look on their eyes. When we couldn’t get a bus to take us to Lagos, we decided to go on tour of Ngwo Pine Forest, which is few metres from the Holy Ghost bus stop. We chartered the popular Keke, which is the most commonest means of transportation in the city, to drive us to and from the site.

It was a most serene and appealing natural enclave, where we savour the beauty of nature, hike a trail and photo shoot but couldn’t really explore this natural enclave, which is one of the most fascinating attractions of Enugu, to our fill and explore the waterfall because we came in late. It was about 5pm, with nightfall closing in on us, we had to hasten up and hike a ride on the keke back to the pack. We had great difficult communicating with the keke rider as a result of language barrier. I had to speak in the local language, Igbo, to him and graphically describe we were where headed for before he could understand our mission.

Aside Ngwo Pine Forest, the Coal City, as Enugu is popularly called, has other great attractions such Ntachi-osa, where you get local meals, Ahwum waterfall, and Ikirike Mountain for hiking. We journeyed through Ngwo village before 9th mile, with scenic and enchanting landscape to behold. The people are very accommodating, and friendly, diverse and rich delicacies such as okpa, abacha, ukwa and akin, oha soup and beautiful local rice. I feasted on abacha and ukwa and gave one a wow feeling.

  • Regina Ahaiwe, is of Riggi Travel and Tour Limited, based in Asaba/Enugu

Our Reporters

