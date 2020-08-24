Enugu flags off 6-day polio vaccination

Enugu State Government at the weekend said it was determined to sustain and strengthen the state’s decades-long polio free-status. To this end, the state announced the commencement of a six-day specifictarget polio vaccination in the state.

Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr. George Ugwu, made this known while speaking to journalists after the flag off this year’s vaccination in Uzo-Uwani council area secretariat.

Ugwu said that the polio specific-target vaccination ongoing in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area alone would run between Saturday, August 22 and Thursday, August 27.

The executive secretary noted that a total of 35,775 children from three months to 60 months (five years) had been penciled down to be vaccinated in the council area within the six days.

He noted that 29 vaccination teams had been trained and mobilized for the exercise, which would be health facility-based taking place in Primary Healthcare Centres in the council area.

According to him, the exercise was intended to ensure the continued sustenance of our polio freestatus in Enugu State and by extension the whole Nigeria. Ugwu, however, appealed to parents, mothers and caregivers to take their children under five years with their health cards to the Primary Healthcare Centres nearest to them in the council area.

