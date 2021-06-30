Enugu gives 14-day eviction notice to petrol tankers, traders

Determined to clear the perennial obstruction and traffic hold up along major intersections in the state capital and environs, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) has ordered all bystanders, hawkers, highway traders, and petroleum tankers at Eke Obinagu, along Enugu- Abakaliki to vacate and relocate to their designated areas within 14 days.

The Authority warned that it would begin the de-molition of illegal structures and prosecution of offenders at the end of the grace period. The Eke-Obinagu axis of Enugu-Abakaliki highway, a trans-African highway stretching from Benin Republic through Lagos, Enugu, Abakaliki to Cameroon has over time caused traffic congestion, made worse with the menace of petroleum tankers that park along the road to await their turn to move into NNPC depot by the side of the road.

The obstruction of traffic in several cases resulted in road crashes, including the recent death of the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Infrastructure, Engr. Fidelis Nweze, whose official vehicle rammed into a stationary truck. Chairman of ECTDA, Denge Josef Onoh said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, after so much effort at controlling traffic at the Eke-Obinagu/ NNPC axis ordered the ECTDA to ensure that the market traders relocate to their designated and developed market adjacent to the NNPC depot which he said they left unoccupied but came out to the road.

Like this: Like Loading...