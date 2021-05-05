Sports

Enugu golfer hits 66 net score to win Prince Mamah one-day tournament

Enugu golfer hits 66 net score to win Prince Mamah one-day tournament
A member of the Enugu Golf Club Dr. Humphrey Obiefule has emerged the overall winner of a one-day golf tournament sponsored by Enugu Commissioner Prince Emeka Mamah.
The tournament which held at the Enugu Golf Course was played over over 18-holes.
Captain of the Enugu Golf Club Dr. Kene Madu said the tournament was sponsored by Prince Emeka Mamah for golfers in the South East and South+South.
“We had players from Abakaliki, Port Harcourt and a few other places.’
He disclosed that Dr. Obiefule returned a net score of 66 to win the category for men and the overall star price while Mrs Ezinne Odionyemma won the ladies category.
“We also had veteran players who are above 60; that category was won by Chief Onyechi Ofala Okafor.”
He said the tournament which coincides with the first mug after his election was sponsored by prince Mamah part of efforts together to foster.
Mamah who is also Enugu State Commissioner for Rural Development said he decided to use the competition to mark his 50th birthday and the birthday of his wife.
“This is the first competition of our Captain after our election. It is called the first mug; first competition; it’s happening with the celebration of my birthday and that of my wife.

